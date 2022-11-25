Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 9.81 points or 0.26% at 3770.57 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.85%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.7%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.35%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.91%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.32%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.3%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.98%), PTC India Ltd (up 4.67%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.93%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.83 or 0.03% at 62251.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.4 points or 0.01% at 18485.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.58 points or 0.7% at 29204.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.09 points or 0.71% at 9036.29.

On BSE,2049 shares were trading in green, 1372 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)