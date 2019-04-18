JUST IN
Volumes soar at Star Cement Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 April 2019.

Star Cement Ltd recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25773 shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.106.40. Volumes stood at 20798 shares in the last session.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 74128 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4209 shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.1,782.70. Volumes stood at 2033 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27111 shares. The stock dropped 1.97% to Rs.614.00. Volumes stood at 20362 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd witnessed volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.118.00. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44593 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.315.00. Volumes stood at 21522 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 14:30 IST

