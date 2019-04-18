Volumes soar at Star Cement Ltd counter

recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25773 shares

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 April 2019.

recorded volume of 5.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25773 shares. The stock gained 5.98% to Rs.106.40. Volumes stood at 20798 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 74128 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4209 shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.1,782.70. Volumes stood at 2033 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27111 shares. The stock dropped 1.97% to Rs.614.00. Volumes stood at 20362 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 6.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.118.00. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44593 shares. The stock lost 0.77% to Rs.315.00. Volumes stood at 21522 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)