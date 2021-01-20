Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 20.32 points or 0.55% at 3714.92 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Gateway Distriparks Ltd (up 7.66%), Surya Roshni Ltd (up 5.05%),Action Construction Equipments Ltd (up 4.39%),HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 4.29%),Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd (up 3.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 3.21%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 3.11%), GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 3.07%), Tata Motors-DVR (up 2.9%), and Alankit Ltd (up 2.51%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.27%), Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (down 3.07%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.21%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.15 or 0.27% at 49529.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 37.05 points or 0.26% at 14558.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.4 points or 0.37% at 18704.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.49 points or 0.25% at 6305.14.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 817 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

