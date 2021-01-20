Va Tech Wabag Ltd Slides 2.28%

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has added 4.79% over last one month compared to 9.99% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX

Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 2.28% today to trade at Rs 203.65. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.46% to quote at 1882.9. The index is up 9.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd decreased 1.63% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 0.42 % over last one year compared to the 19.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd has added 4.79% over last one month compared to 9.99% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12859 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 88074 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 235 on 26 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 73 on 07 Apr 2020.

