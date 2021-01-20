Majesco Ltd Surges 4.88%

Majesco Ltd has lost 96.92% over last one month compared to 15.22% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.58% rise in the SENSEX

Majesco Ltd gained 4.88% today to trade at Rs 30.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.77% to quote at 26310.26. The index is up 15.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mastek Ltd increased 3.28% and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd added 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 65.21 % over last one year compared to the 19.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Majesco Ltd has lost 96.92% over last one month compared to 15.22% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38399 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1019 on 15 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.2 on 23 Dec 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)