Volumes spurt at Greaves Cotton Ltd counter

Siemens Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2020.

Greaves Cotton Ltd notched up volume of 21.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 36.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60459 shares. The stock rose 5.13% to Rs.76.90. Volumes stood at 41433 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd saw volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23737 shares. The stock increased 8.23% to Rs.1,474.55. Volumes stood at 20855 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 3.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88427 shares. The stock increased 0.68% to Rs.80.85. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.68% to Rs.147.90. Volumes stood at 95647 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd notched up volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28834 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.509.80. Volumes stood at 64685 shares in the last session.

