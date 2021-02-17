Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 229.34 points or 1.04% at 21803.98 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.68%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.98%),Lupin Ltd (down 2.97%),Wockhardt Ltd (down 2.33%),FDC Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.23%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 2.1%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.08%), Granules India Ltd (down 2.02%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.93%).

On the other hand, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 8.33%), Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 4.5%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.66%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 414.95 or 0.8% at 51689.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 118.15 points or 0.77% at 15195.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.44 points or 0.4% at 19858.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.24% at 6730.71.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)