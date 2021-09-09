Volumes soar at UCO Bank counter

UCO Bank clocked volume of 439.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.56 lakh shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2021.

UCO Bank clocked volume of 439.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.94% to Rs.14.20. Volumes stood at 13.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 33.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.67% to Rs.188.75. Volumes stood at 88707 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 40767 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4450 shares. The stock increased 7.74% to Rs.9,340.00. Volumes stood at 3439 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 62845 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7036 shares. The stock increased 2.35% to Rs.6,122.10. Volumes stood at 8093 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 91.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.79% to Rs.50.45. Volumes stood at 8.68 lakh shares in the last session.

