Volumes soar at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

K P R Mill Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 August 2020.

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 18.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.1,373.85. Volumes stood at 4.82 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd clocked volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48528 shares. The stock gained 14.27% to Rs.559.25. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd registered volume of 3.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51383 shares. The stock rose 10.14% to Rs.1,902.20. Volumes stood at 50722 shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd recorded volume of 2026.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 315.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.72% to Rs.61.35. Volumes stood at 520.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 56.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.19% to Rs.129.50. Volumes stood at 13.68 lakh shares in the last session.

