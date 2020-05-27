Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 140.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.11% to Rs 1817.43 croreNet loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 140.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 202.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.11% to Rs 1817.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1915.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 145.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 321.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 8742.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8117.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1817.431915.31 -5 8742.538117.72 8 OPM %8.596.50 -14.026.83 - PBDT54.30103.44 -48 867.73431.43 101 PBT-178.1730.52 PL -9.09149.10 PL NP-140.29202.64 PL -145.19321.22 PL
