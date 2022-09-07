Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 16.15 points or 0.29% at 5535.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 8.36%), Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (up 4.73%),JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 4.29%),Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (up 4.12%),ACC Ltd (up 4.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 3.79%), Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (up 3.77%), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 3.51%), HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 3.25%), and Prism Johnson Ltd (up 3.23%).

On the other hand, Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 4.93%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 2.99%), and Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.8%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 290.41 or 0.49% at 58906.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.45 points or 0.43% at 17579.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.59 points or 0.2% at 29146.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.33 points or 0.04% at 9024.61.

On BSE,1749 shares were trading in green, 1131 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

