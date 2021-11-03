Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

-
AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 65650 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 35.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1867 shares
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Sobha Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 November 2021.
AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 65650 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 35.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1867 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.1,945.80. Volumes stood at 1482 shares in the last session.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd notched up volume of 4.43 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58433 shares. The stock rose 7.19% to Rs.298.35. Volumes stood at 95240 shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31329 shares. The stock gained 8.01% to Rs.936.30. Volumes stood at 88241 shares in the last session.
VRL Logistics Ltd registered volume of 54316 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20226 shares. The stock rose 7.14% to Rs.428.15. Volumes stood at 96858 shares in the last session.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd notched up volume of 29770 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12376 shares. The stock rose 2.77% to Rs.365.80. Volumes stood at 5080 shares in the last session.
