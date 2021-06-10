Mazagon Dock rises after Q4 PAT spurts 247% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd counter
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders resumes downtrend
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders concludes Basin Trails of first Ship of Project 15B
Mazagon Dock to commission submarine Karanj on 10 March
Mazagon Dock gains on delivering third Scorpene class submarine
-
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 2.68% to Rs 273.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 247% to Rs 259.14 crore on 5.92% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,105.11 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax soared 317.99% to Rs 296.65 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 70.97 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings was declared during trading hours today, 10 June 2021.
During the financial year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' consolidated net profit climbed 9.09% to Rs 513.89 crore on 17.65% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,049.69 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.83 per equity share for FY 2020-21.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is one of India's leading defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Ministry of Defence. Main activities are construction of warships and submarines with facilities situated at Mumbai and Nhava (under development). It has the capability to build warships, submarines, merchant ships upto 40,000 DWT since 1979.
As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 84.83% stake held in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU