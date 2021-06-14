Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 83.66 points or 1.74% at 4713.6 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (down 12.14%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 11.46%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 10.63%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 5.09%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 4.97%), Voltamp Transformers Ltd (down 4.77%), Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.35%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 4.17%), and Somany Home Innovation Ltd (down 4.08%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (up 13.12%), Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (up 10.01%), and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (up 9.96%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.16 or 0.06% at 52505.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2 points or 0.01% at 15797.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.38 points or 0.05% at 25104.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.1 points or 0.54% at 7866.52.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)