Volumes spurt at Alembic Ltd counter

KSB Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 February 2022.

Alembic Ltd registered volume of 16.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.47% to Rs.89.95. Volumes stood at 5.3 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40143 shares. The stock rose 9.12% to Rs.1,090.15. Volumes stood at 72087 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd witnessed volume of 100.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.09 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.01% to Rs.355.05. Volumes stood at 19.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd recorded volume of 137.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.97% to Rs.49.45. Volumes stood at 33.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 14.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.52% to Rs.317.60. Volumes stood at 19.66 lakh shares in the last session.

