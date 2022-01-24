Volumes spurt at CSB Bank Ltd counter

CSB Bank Ltd notched up volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 January 2022.

CSB Bank Ltd notched up volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.53% to Rs.245.00. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd registered volume of 47.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.46% to Rs.422.75. Volumes stood at 35.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd saw volume of 1.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47554 shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.1,414.00. Volumes stood at 90316 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 3.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98233 shares. The stock rose 1.37% to Rs.597.65. Volumes stood at 48154 shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.10% to Rs.4,625.65. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

