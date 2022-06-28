Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

-
Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 27162 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4099 shares
Brigade Enterprises Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Astral Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 June 2022.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 27162 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4099 shares. The stock slipped 1.60% to Rs.2,984.00. Volumes stood at 1554 shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 18443 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6196 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.449.70. Volumes stood at 3830 shares in the last session.
CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 24874 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12514 shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.389.75. Volumes stood at 40096 shares in the last session.
Astral Ltd notched up volume of 25559 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13823 shares. The stock slipped 0.57% to Rs.1,687.60. Volumes stood at 51614 shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 61067 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33763 shares. The stock lost 2.12% to Rs.298.05. Volumes stood at 69487 shares in the last session.
