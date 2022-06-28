Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 100.01 points or 0.57% at 17629.33 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.21%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.84%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.51%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.1%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.36%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.16%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.59%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 272.04 or 0.51% at 52889.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.6 points or 0.55% at 15745.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 137.14 points or 0.55% at 24768.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.14 points or 0.62% at 7686.66.

On BSE,1128 shares were trading in green, 1506 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

