Volumes spurt at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star bucks weak trend after decent Q4 outcome
Amber Enterprises slumps after Q4 PAT drops 24% to Rs 57 cr
Board of ITI approves allotment of 83.12 lakh shares to Govt. of India
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
Indices trim gains, Nifty below 17,450 mark
-
Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14596 shares
Rallis India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2022.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14596 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.2,210.95. Volumes stood at 3749 shares in the last session.
Rallis India Ltd clocked volume of 84871 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10405 shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.225.80. Volumes stood at 16122 shares in the last session.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.30% to Rs.58.60. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 93109 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26539 shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.437.15. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.
ITI Ltd recorded volume of 88272 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35308 shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.105.55. Volumes stood at 24619 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU