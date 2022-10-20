Volumes spurt at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14596 shares

Rallis India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 October 2022.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14596 shares. The stock slipped 1.11% to Rs.2,210.95. Volumes stood at 3749 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd clocked volume of 84871 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10405 shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.225.80. Volumes stood at 16122 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd witnessed volume of 17.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.30% to Rs.58.60. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 93109 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26539 shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.437.15. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 88272 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35308 shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.105.55. Volumes stood at 24619 shares in the last session.

