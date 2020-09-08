Utilties shares ease

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 11.89 points or 0.76% at 1554.13 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 3.26%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.01%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.68%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.48%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.29%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.27%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.24%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.93%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.78%).

On the other hand, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.83%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.9%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.36%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 166.5 or 0.43% at 38583.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.3% at 11389.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 9.92 points or 0.07% at 14583.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.46 points or 0.31% at 4893.94.

On BSE,1223 shares were trading in green, 1315 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)