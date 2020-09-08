CESC Q1 PAT slides 13% to Rs 200 cr

The power utility company posted a 13.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with Rs 231 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 June 2020 stood at Rs 2420, a 25% decline over Rs 3227 crore in the same period last year. The result was announced during market hours today, 8 September 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 18% to Rs 296 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Total tax expense declined 26% year-on-year to Rs 96 crore during the quarter.

Shares of CESC were up 2.12% at Rs 622. The stock is up 69.85% from its 52-week low of Rs 366.2 posted on 30 March 2020.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)