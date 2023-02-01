Volumes spurt at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 14.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85002 shares

Borosil Renewables Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, EIH Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2023.

Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 14.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85002 shares. The stock rose 2.08% to Rs.392.90. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Borosil Renewables Ltd notched up volume of 16.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.510.10. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd witnessed volume of 15022 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1911 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.13,820.85. Volumes stood at 4020 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 15.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.70% to Rs.175.55. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd saw volume of 87.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.750.00. Volumes stood at 20.21 lakh shares in the last session.

