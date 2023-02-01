Volumes spurt at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter
Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 134.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Avanti Feeds commences commercial production of new feed unit at Bandapuram, Andhra Pradesh
Avanti Feeds rises as USFDA lifts import alert on shrimp exports
Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter
-
Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 14.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85002 shares
Borosil Renewables Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, EIH Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2023.
Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 14.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85002 shares. The stock rose 2.08% to Rs.392.90. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Borosil Renewables Ltd notched up volume of 16.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.510.10. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd witnessed volume of 15022 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1911 shares. The stock slipped 2.48% to Rs.13,820.85. Volumes stood at 4020 shares in the last session.
EIH Ltd clocked volume of 15.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.70% to Rs.175.55. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd saw volume of 87.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.09% to Rs.750.00. Volumes stood at 20.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU