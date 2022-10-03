Volumes soar at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 12.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Rites Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 October 2022.
Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 12.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.489.25. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 24.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.65% to Rs.1,331.30. Volumes stood at 5.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 43.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.73% to Rs.341.90. Volumes stood at 13.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72015 shares. The stock gained 0.33% to Rs.420.05. Volumes stood at 62708 shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71795 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.1,290.00. Volumes stood at 31449 shares in the last session.
