Volumes spurt at Essel Propack Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 September 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd notched up volume of 768.2 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3434.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22364 shares. The stock slipped 5.73% to Rs.257.35. Volumes stood at 31106 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 10.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 42.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25392 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.708.40. Volumes stood at 9373 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11474 shares. The stock increased 17.10% to Rs.909.20. Volumes stood at 20686 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 16.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22187 shares. The stock rose 2.93% to Rs.729.55. Volumes stood at 21422 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 14.42 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 12.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.55% to Rs.100.60. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

