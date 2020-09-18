JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

EIH gains on fixing rights issue terms
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Essel Propack Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Essel Propack Ltd notched up volume of 768.2 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3434.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22364 shares

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 September 2020.

Essel Propack Ltd notched up volume of 768.2 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3434.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22364 shares. The stock slipped 5.73% to Rs.257.35. Volumes stood at 31106 shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 10.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 42.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25392 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.708.40. Volumes stood at 9373 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd saw volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11474 shares. The stock increased 17.10% to Rs.909.20. Volumes stood at 20686 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 16.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22187 shares. The stock rose 2.93% to Rs.729.55. Volumes stood at 21422 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 14.42 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 12.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.55% to Rs.100.60. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU