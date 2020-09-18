Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 301.91 points or 1.25% at 24550.6 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 3.68%), Blue Star Ltd (up 3.55%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.84%),Symphony Ltd (up 1.57%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.87%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.87%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (down 1.37%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.67 or 0.36% at 39121.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64 points or 0.56% at 11580.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.91 points or 0.67% at 15452.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.27 points or 0.65% at 5119.71.

On BSE,1224 shares were trading in green, 612 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

