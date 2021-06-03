Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 810.17 points or 2.4% at 34505.52 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.66%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.33%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.53%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.96%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.21%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.15%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.09%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.28%), Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.23%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 316.67 or 0.61% at 52166.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.85 points or 0.56% at 15663.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.7 points or 0.94% at 24050.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.12 points or 0.75% at 7626.47.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

