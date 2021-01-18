Volumes spurt at GHCL Ltd counter

GHCL Ltd notched up volume of 8.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 33.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23969 shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 January 2021.

GHCL Ltd notched up volume of 8.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 33.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23969 shares. The stock slipped 1.67% to Rs.206.60. Volumes stood at 12411 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 30.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13565 shares. The stock slipped 2.08% to Rs.507.25. Volumes stood at 49854 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 5.11 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50470 shares. The stock slipped 1.49% to Rs.596.50. Volumes stood at 33313 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 11.98 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.78% to Rs.209.30. Volumes stood at 73926 shares in the last session.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd notched up volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.90% to Rs.140.65. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

