Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GHCL Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2020.

Yes Bank Ltd crashed 6.78% to Rs 13.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 317.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd tumbled 5.39% to Rs 151.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43841 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 170.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82947 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 306.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4832 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 95.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

