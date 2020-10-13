Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore

Godrej Properties today announced that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Sarjapur, Bangalore.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 13 October 2020. Shares of Godrej Properties fell 1.02% to settle at Rs 902.90 yesterday.

Spread across approximately 15 acres, this project will offer approximately 0.15 million square meters (1.6 million square feet) of potential saleable area comprising of residential apartments of various configurations.

Sarjapur has established itself as one of the most preferred residential locations in Bangalore with good connectivity to Outer Ring Road and several other key hubs of Bangalore. The site is strategically located and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, Bangalore is a key market for the company and this project addition fits well with its strategy of deepening presence across the country's leading real estate markets.

Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.

