Wipro gains as board to mull bonus issue

rose 1.31% to Rs 317.45 at 9:21 IST on BSE after the company announced that its board will consider bonus issue of shares in its meeting on 17-18 January 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 158.78 points, or 0.44% to 36,012.34.

On the BSE, 69,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.50 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 319.80 and a low of Rs 316.55 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 344 on 13 December 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 253.50 on 6 June 2018.

The decision of the board of directors will be informed to the stock exchanges on the evening of 18 January 2019. The company is also slated to announce its third-quarter earnings on 18 January 2019.

Wipro's consolidated net profit fell 9.94% to Rs 1885.60 crore on 4.03% increase in revenue to Rs 14541 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q1 June 2018.

is a leading global information technology, consulting and process services company.

