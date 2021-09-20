Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 37.84 points or 1.22% at 3056.53 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 3.46%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.39%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.8%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 0.59%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.56%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.51%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.28%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 3.89%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.53%), and ABB India Ltd (up 1.24%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 120.22 or 0.2% at 58895.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.4 points or 0.33% at 17526.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.99 points or 0.62% at 27832.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.65 points or 0.65% at 8592.21.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 1973 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

