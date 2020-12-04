Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 5.14 points or 0.04% at 14001.84 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.45%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.59%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.39%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.23%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.75%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.4%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 309.68 or 0.69% at 44942.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.65 points or 0.61% at 13214.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 18.6 points or 0.11% at 17264.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.55 points or 0.27% at 5815.29.

On BSE,1431 shares were trading in green, 1333 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

