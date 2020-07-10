Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 79.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 586.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 79.36% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 497.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.30% to Rs 528.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 2275.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

