Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 79.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 179.62% in the December 2019 quarter
Tickets for special trains on Rajdhani routes can be bought 30 days in advance, at railway stations
IRCTC announces cessation of director
Railway customers can now converse in Hindi through 'ASKDISHA' chatbot
IRCTC to operate Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express
-
Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 586.89 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 79.36% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 497.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 71.30% to Rs 528.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 2275.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales586.89497.74 18 2275.481870.00 22 OPM %34.4014.19 -31.3520.49 - PBDT218.96110.66 98 784.18469.80 67 PBT208.5798.10 113 744.24441.16 69 NP150.6183.97 79 528.57308.56 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU