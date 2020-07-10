Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 79.36% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 586.89 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 79.36% to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 497.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.30% to Rs 528.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 308.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 2275.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1870.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales586.89497.74 18 2275.481870.00 22 OPM %34.4014.19 -31.3520.49 - PBDT218.96110.66 98 784.18469.80 67 PBT208.5798.10 113 744.24441.16 69 NP150.6183.97 79 528.57308.56 71

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 18:22 IST

