Automotive Axles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TCI Express Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2021.
Automotive Axles Ltd spiked 15.79% to Rs 1348.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20919 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3370 shares in the past one month.
TCI Express Ltd soared 12.04% to Rs 1207.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4060 shares in the past one month.
Just Dial Ltd surged 10.30% to Rs 807.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69337 shares in the past one month.
Kennametal India Ltd gained 8.56% to Rs 1296.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2164 shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd spurt 8.40% to Rs 137.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
