FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 163.45 points or 1.49% at 11160.04 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 5.48%), Future Consumer Ltd (up 4.99%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.97%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.94%),Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 4.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 4.43%), ITC Ltd (up 3.34%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.71%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 2.7%), and CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 2.58%).

On the other hand, Coastal Corporation Ltd (down 1.42%), G M Breweries Ltd (down 1.09%), and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.01%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 197.39 or 0.56% at 35627.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.2 points or 0.5% at 10523.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.79 points or 0.78% at 12766.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.12 points or 0.66% at 4415.53.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

