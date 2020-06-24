Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index increasing 47.91 points or 1.49% at 3255.64 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Asian Granito India Ltd (up 12.87%), Automotive Axles Ltd (up 9.99%),Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd (up 9.98%),Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (up 9.8%),TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd (up 8.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Page Industries Ltd (up 7.12%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd (up 6.89%), Ashiana Housing Ltd (up 6.75%), Inox Leisure Ltd (up 5.26%), and Atul Auto Ltd (up 5.24%).

On the other hand, Nitin Spinners Ltd (down 5.23%), Rane (Madras) Ltd (down 4.4%), and Prozone Intu Properties Ltd (down 3.95%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 197.39 or 0.56% at 35627.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.2 points or 0.5% at 10523.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.79 points or 0.78% at 12766.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.12 points or 0.66% at 4415.53.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 566 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

