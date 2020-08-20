Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 24.89 points or 1.97% at 1239.19 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.88%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.76%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.48%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.19%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 1.45%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 1.32%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.14%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.94%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.01%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.48%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.77 or 0.97% at 38239.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 92.25 points or 0.81% at 11316.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.55 points or 0.67% at 14414.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.82 points or 0.59% at 4888.92.

On BSE,1526 shares were trading in green, 1116 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

