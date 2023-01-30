Volumes spurt at Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd counter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 78401 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7407 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, SIS Ltd, TCI Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 January 2023.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 78401 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7407 shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.2,083.05. Volumes stood at 9174 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 43.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.81% to Rs.369.90. Volumes stood at 6.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd notched up volume of 4.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58718 shares. The stock slipped 4.01% to Rs.1,112.35. Volumes stood at 39039 shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd witnessed volume of 5.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80356 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.372.50. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd saw volume of 37171 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8355 shares. The stock dropped 2.66% to Rs.1,724.70. Volumes stood at 12294 shares in the last session.

