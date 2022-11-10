Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.43% to Rs 899.82 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 38.12% to Rs 98.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 899.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 711.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.899.82711.7016.1015.64150.30115.15131.6196.2798.7871.52

