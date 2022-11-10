Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.43% to Rs 899.82 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 38.12% to Rs 98.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 899.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 711.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales899.82711.70 26 OPM %16.1015.64 -PBDT150.30115.15 31 PBT131.6196.27 37 NP98.7871.52 38
