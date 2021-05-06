Angel Broking rises after robust Q4 numbers

Angel Broking rose 3.87% to Rs 440 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 229.9% to Rs 101.91 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 30.89 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total income during the quarter increased 109.8% to Rs 418.86 crore from Rs 199.63 crore reported in the same period last year.
EBDAT increased 34% to Rs 146.3 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 109.3 crore in Q3 FY21. EBDAT margin remained stable at 49% in Q4FY21 as compared to Q3FY21 despite substantially higher client additions.
The company continued to witnessed strong gross client additions of 0.96 million in Q4FY21 as compared to 0.51 million in Q3FY21
The company reported 260.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.86 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 from Rs 82.35 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Total income rose 72.1% to Rs 1298.98 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Commenting on the performance , Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & MD said, "Being one of the foremost digital brokers in the country, we have registered a record growth in FY21 and accomplished many milestones, such as highest ever quarterly and yearly gross client addition of approximately 1 mn and 2.4 mn clients in Q4FY21 and FY21 respectively. This translated into significant market-share gain in NSE active client base, overall average daily turnover (ADTO) and overall retail equity turnover market share.
Commenting on his vision for Angel Broking, Narayan Gangadhar, chief executive officer, said, "We aim to become India's largest, most trusted and revered Fintech company. With India at the cusp of an unprecedented growth trajectory, I am sure that digitalization will play a very crucial role in this growth across all industries."
Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. Its a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.
