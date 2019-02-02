Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 569.24 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 0.46% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 569.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 532.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales569.24532.21 7 OPM %10.6911.55 -PBDT66.5264.00 4 PBT56.5055.08 3 NP38.9339.11 0
