Volumes spurt at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

Minda Corporation Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2020.

Time Technoplast Ltd notched up volume of 39.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.25% to Rs.42.00. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 63.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.80% to Rs.79.45. Volumes stood at 6.23 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd notched up volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.239.45. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 19.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.364.55. Volumes stood at 4.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 131.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.30% to Rs.671.00. Volumes stood at 43.09 lakh shares in the last session.

