Volumes spurt at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Time Technoplast Ltd counter
KNR Constructions slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 28%
KNR Constructions gallops after good Q1 earnings
Minda Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Minda Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Time Technoplast Ltd notched up volume of 39.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares
Minda Corporation Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 August 2020.
Time Technoplast Ltd notched up volume of 39.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.25% to Rs.42.00. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Minda Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 63.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.80% to Rs.79.45. Volumes stood at 6.23 lakh shares in the last session.
KNR Constructions Ltd notched up volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.32% to Rs.239.45. Volumes stood at 6.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 19.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.364.55. Volumes stood at 4.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 131.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.30% to Rs.671.00. Volumes stood at 43.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU