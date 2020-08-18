Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 24.37 points or 0.13% at 19090.04 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 5.57%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 5.34%),Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.09%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.08%),Lupin Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.59%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.59%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 1.38%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.29%), and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.7%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.99%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 4.93%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.03 or 0.8% at 38355.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.6 points or 0.76% at 11332.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.92 points or 1.23% at 14144.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.87 points or 1.09% at 4813.4.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

