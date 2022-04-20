Volumes spurt at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

-
-
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48645 shares
Vinati Organics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 April 2022.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48645 shares. The stock rose 7.61% to Rs.449.15. Volumes stood at 83201 shares in the last session.
Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 5.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64292 shares. The stock increased 5.36% to Rs.2,218.25. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 816.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 156.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.39% to Rs.67.10. Volumes stood at 726.5 lakh shares in the last session.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 43.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.43% to Rs.112.05. Volumes stood at 19.45 lakh shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd recorded volume of 9.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.64% to Rs.643.70. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.
