JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Dr Reddys launches Remdesivir under brand name Redyx in India
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 7.06 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59036 shares

Dish TV India Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Atul Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2020.

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 7.06 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59036 shares. The stock slipped 3.16% to Rs.162.45. Volumes stood at 11034 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd witnessed volume of 138.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.73% to Rs.13.05. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 29098 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8472 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.2,484.85. Volumes stood at 6264 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd recorded volume of 14353 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4971 shares. The stock lost 1.14% to Rs.6,122.55. Volumes stood at 3675 shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd recorded volume of 36.7 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.41 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.37.95. Volumes stood at 13.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU