Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Dish TV India Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Atul Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2020.

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 7.06 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59036 shares. The stock slipped 3.16% to Rs.162.45. Volumes stood at 11034 shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd witnessed volume of 138.44 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.73% to Rs.13.05. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 29098 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8472 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.2,484.85. Volumes stood at 6264 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd recorded volume of 14353 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4971 shares. The stock lost 1.14% to Rs.6,122.55. Volumes stood at 3675 shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd recorded volume of 36.7 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.41 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.37.95. Volumes stood at 13.67 lakh shares in the last session.

