Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 2949.20 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 17.09% to Rs 416.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 355.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 2949.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2484.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2949.202484.90 19 OPM %20.0718.43 -PBDT637.00539.30 18 PBT558.90478.20 17 NP416.60355.80 17
