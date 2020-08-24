Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is quoting at Rs 2351.55, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.78% rally in NIFTY and a 13.42% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2351.55, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11476.25. The Sensex is at 38792.76, up 0.93%.Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has eased around 3.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18065.3, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53504 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

