Tata Motors records PAT of Rs 2,958 crore in Q3 FY23
Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 52.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 52.70% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2365.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2637.762365.87 11 OPM %14.9612.03 -PBDT415.28299.83 39 PBT300.76197.70 52 NP221.88145.30 53

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:56 IST

