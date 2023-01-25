Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 52.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 52.70% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2365.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2637.762365.8714.9612.03415.28299.83300.76197.70221.88145.30

