Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 52.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
Amara Raja Batteries consolidated net profit rises 39.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
Volumes jump at Amara Raja Batteries Ltd counter
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 croreNet profit of Amara Raja Batteries rose 52.70% to Rs 221.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 2637.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2365.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2637.762365.87 11 OPM %14.9612.03 -PBDT415.28299.83 39 PBT300.76197.70 52 NP221.88145.30 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU