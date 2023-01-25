Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 13.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 2459.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 13.65% to Rs 283.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 249.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 2459.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2092.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2459.002092.0029.4425.72612.00524.00419.00357.00283.00249.00

