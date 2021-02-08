Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2021.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Birlasoft Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2021.

Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 8.73% to Rs 787.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3439 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd crashed 8.15% to Rs 40. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd tumbled 5.68% to Rs 9230.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17574 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd dropped 5.66% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65338 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd shed 5.25% to Rs 257.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84843 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)